Washington vs. Oregon St.: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Washington vs. Oregon State football game
Who's Playing
Washington Huskies (home) vs. Oregon State Beavers (away)
Current records: Washington 7-3; Oregon St. 2-8
What to Know
Washington have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Oregon St. at 5:30 p.m. Washington have a defense that allows only 16 points per game, so Washington's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Washington had a rough outing against California three weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Washington secured a 27-23 W over Stanford. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (21) and coasted on those for the victory.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough match for Oregon St. last Saturday, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 17-48 walloping at Stanford's hands. Oregon St. were down by 17-41 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Washington's win lifted them to 7-3 while Oregon St.'s defeat dropped them down to 2-8. Allowing an average of points per game, Oregon St. haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Washington
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.38
Prediction
The Huskies are a big 32.5 point favorite against the Beavers.
This season, Washington are 2-7-0 against the spread. As for Oregon St., they are 2-7-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 32 point favorite.
Series History
Washington have won all of the games they've played against Oregon St. in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Oregon State Beavers 7 vs. Washington Huskies 42
- 2016 - Washington Huskies 41 vs. Oregon State Beavers 17
- 2015 - Oregon State Beavers 7 vs. Washington Huskies 52
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
College football odds, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 12 college football game 10,000...
-
Cincinnati at UCF pick, live stream
The Knights look to keep their winning streak alive with a big win at home vs. the Bearcat...
-
Oliver, Applewhite issue statements
Oliver and Applewhite got into it going into halftime of Thursday's win over Tulane
-
College football picks: Week 12 games
A closer look at the top five games on the Saturday slate in Week 12 of the 2018 college football...
-
Report: KU finalizing plans with Miles
Miles is 141-55 in 16 seasons as a college head coach with his last stint coming at LSU
-
Houston QB King lost for the season
The injury occurred on a non-contact play in the victory over the Green Wave on Thursday