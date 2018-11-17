Washington vs. Oregon St.: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Washington Huskies (home) vs. Oregon State Beavers (away)

Current records: Washington 7-3; Oregon St. 2-8

What to Know

Washington have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Oregon St. at 5:30 p.m. Washington have a defense that allows only 16 points per game, so Washington's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Washington had a rough outing against California three weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Washington secured a 27-23 W over Stanford. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (21) and coasted on those for the victory.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough match for Oregon St. last Saturday, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 17-48 walloping at Stanford's hands. Oregon St. were down by 17-41 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Washington's win lifted them to 7-3 while Oregon St.'s defeat dropped them down to 2-8. Allowing an average of points per game, Oregon St. haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday at 4:30 PM ET Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Washington

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Washington TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.38

Prediction

The Huskies are a big 32.5 point favorite against the Beavers.

This season, Washington are 2-7-0 against the spread. As for Oregon St., they are 2-7-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 32 point favorite.

Series History

Washington have won all of the games they've played against Oregon St. in the last 4 years.