Another weekend brings yet another huge Pac-12 matchup. And this Saturday we'll get a game that will have a significant impact on the conference title race as well as the College Football Playoff when No. 5 Washington takes its 10-0 record on the road to square off against No. 11 Oregon State.

The Huskies remained outside the top four this week, even after consecutive wins over ranked opponents. The Beavers present another chance to pad an already impressive resume, but don't expect the home team to be too accommodating to their guests. Oregon State is very much alive in the Pac-12 title race and faces the Huskies this week and Oregon next week. Wins in both games will put the Beavers in the conference title game.

Plus, there's some extra motivation at play. You have to think Oregon State wants to send Washington and Oregon out the door to the Big Ten with a loss. However, wins haven't been easy to come by for Oregon State in this series. Washington won last year's meeting 24-21 and has won 10 of the last 11 games in the series. The Beavers did win the last the two teams played in Corvallis, though, beating the Huskies 27-24 in 2021.

Washington vs. Oregon State: Need to know

Washington's games continue to get closer: If you look at Washington's overall resume this season, there's a strong argument the Huskies should be in the top four ahead of Florida State. Their wins against Oregon, USC and Utah should matter more than Florida State's victory over LSU. Even a struggle against Arizona that raised eyebrows at the time looks much more understandable now that the Wildcats have cracked the top 25 themselves. The problem is that Washington is playing too many close games. After winning their first four games of the season by an average of 32.8 points, its last six wins have come by 44 points combined. And while a narrow win over Arizona looks better, close calls against Stanford and Arizona State don't. If Washington wins out, none of this will matter, but when you have five undefeated teams competing for four playoff spots, style points are important.

Rome Odunze and Ja'Lynn Polk are a dynamic duo for the Huskies: Michael Penix seems destined for New York City and the Heisman Trophy ceremony, but as great as he's been, he's far from a one-man band. Washington receivers Rome Odunze and Ja'Lynn Polk are one of only two receiving duos in the country with at least 900 yards apiece. The other is LSU's Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. Odunze's 1,100 yards receiving are the third-most in the country behind Nabers and Virginia's Malik Washington.

Reser Stadium is an impenetrable Beaver dam: The Beavers haven't been a bad team on the road (they're 3-2 and the two losses have come by six points total), but they've been much better at home. Oregon State is 5-0 in the friendly confines of Reser Stadium this year, winning all five games by at least 12 points. They've won nine straight at home dating back to a loss to USC last September. Oregon State's longest home winning streak in program history was 13 games spanning the 1962-64 seasons.

How to watch Washington vs. Oregon State live

Date: Saturday, November 18 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Washington vs. Oregon State prediction, picks

Are you surprised the Beavers are favored in this spot? You probably shouldn't be. Oregon State's been a good team all year, and it's stronger at home. Meanwhile, Washington's defense has been a problem. I see this game as a coin flip, and I'm not interested in the spread because of it. The better play is on the under because Oregon State runs the ball extremely effectively and will try to run over a Washington defense that has struggled to stop it. Meanwhile, Washington has run the ball a lot more the last two weeks with great results. Oregon State's defense has been susceptible to the run as well. I don't know how many times the clock will stop in this matchup. Pick: Under 64

