Who's Playing

No. 24 Oregon State @ Washington

Current Records: Oregon State 6-2; Washington 6-2

What to Know

The Washington Huskies and the Oregon State Beavers have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Washington and Oregon State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. With a combined 948 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.

The Huskies were able to grind out a solid victory over the California Golden Bears last week, winning 28-21. It was another big night for Washington's QB Michael Penix Jr., who passed for two TDs and 374 yards on 52 attempts.

Washington's defense was a presence as well, as it got past California's offensive line to sack QB Jack Plummer five times for a total loss of 28 yards. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Beavers' strategy against the Colorado Buffaloes last week. Oregon State blew past Colorado 42-9. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Oregon State had established a 35-9 advantage. RB Damien Martinez went supernova for Oregon State as he rushed for three TDs and 178 yards on 22 carries.

Oregon State's defense was a presence as well, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of DB Jaydon Grant and DB Alex Austin.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 6-2. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Huskies rank seventh in the nation when it comes to yards per game, with 507.8 on average. The Beavers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 21 rushing touchdowns, good for 14th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Washington have won six out of their last seven games against Oregon State.