Who's Playing
No. 24 Oregon State @ Washington
Current Records: Oregon State 6-2; Washington 6-2
What to Know
The Washington Huskies and the Oregon State Beavers have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Washington and Oregon State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. With a combined 948 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.
The Huskies were able to grind out a solid victory over the California Golden Bears last week, winning 28-21. It was another big night for Washington's QB Michael Penix Jr., who passed for two TDs and 374 yards on 52 attempts.
Washington's defense was a presence as well, as it got past California's offensive line to sack QB Jack Plummer five times for a total loss of 28 yards. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Beavers' strategy against the Colorado Buffaloes last week. Oregon State blew past Colorado 42-9. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Oregon State had established a 35-9 advantage. RB Damien Martinez went supernova for Oregon State as he rushed for three TDs and 178 yards on 22 carries.
Oregon State's defense was a presence as well, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of DB Jaydon Grant and DB Alex Austin.
The wins brought both teams up to an identical 6-2. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Huskies rank seventh in the nation when it comes to yards per game, with 507.8 on average. The Beavers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 21 rushing touchdowns, good for 14th best in the nation.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Washington have won six out of their last seven games against Oregon State.
- Oct 02, 2021 - Oregon State 27 vs. Washington 24
- Nov 14, 2020 - Washington 27 vs. Oregon State 21
- Nov 08, 2019 - Washington 19 vs. Oregon State 7
- Nov 17, 2018 - Washington 42 vs. Oregon State 23
- Sep 30, 2017 - Washington 42 vs. Oregon State 7
- Oct 22, 2016 - Washington 41 vs. Oregon State 17
- Nov 21, 2015 - Washington 52 vs. Oregon State 7