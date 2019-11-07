Washington vs. Oregon State odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from expert on 5-1 run

The Washington Huskies will try to end a two-game losing streak when they take on the surging Oregon State Beavers on Friday night at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. The Huskies (5-4, 2-4 in Pac-12) have dropped consecutive games to the Pac-12's top two teams, No. 12 Oregon (35-31) and No. 9 Utah (33-28). In the loss to the Utes, Washington blew an 11-point, second quarter lead. Meanwhile, the Beavers (4-4, 3-2) have won two consecutive games and are coming off a 56-38 win at Arizona. Oregon State is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven games, and kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Huskies are 10-point favorites in the latest Washington vs. Oregon State odds, and the over-under for total points scored is 65. Before you lock in your Oregon State vs. Washington picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel.

Nagel knows that Washington has dominated the series against the Beavers recently. The Huskies have won seven straight games against Oregon State, a run that began in 2012. The average margin of victory during the streak has been 27.4 points.

In addition, Nagel has factored in that Jacob Eason has been one of the top quarterbacks in the Pac-12. The transfer from Georgia ranks third in the conference in passing touchdowns (20), passing yards per game (255.2) and points responsible for (122). With Eason at the helm, Washington averages 34.9 points a game, third best in the Pac-12.

But just because the Huskies appear to have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Washington vs. Oregon State spread on Friday.

The Beavers have one of the most productive receivers in the country, Isaiah Hodgins. The junior from Oakley, Calif., ranks second in the nation in receiving touchdowns (12), fourth in receptions per game (7.9) and seventh in receiving yards per game (111.9). Of his 63 receptions this season, 51 have gone for a first down or a touchdown.

In addition, Oregon State protects the ball. The Beavers have just two turnovers all season and haven't lost a fumble. Their ability to limit mistakes will be key against a Washington team that has scored 66 of its 314 points this season (21.0 percent) off turnovers.

