Washington vs. Oregon State odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from top expert on 5-1 run

The Washington Huskies will try to become bowl-eligible for the 10th straight season when they face the improved Oregon State Beavers on Friday night at Reser Stadium. The Huskies should be favored in their last three games against Oregon State, Colorado and Washington State in their quest for a postseason berth. Meanwhile, the Beavers are looking to win five games in a season for the first time since they went 5-7 in 2014. Oregon State is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven games, and kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Huskies are 10-point favorites in the latest Washington vs. Oregon State odds, and the over-under for total points scored is 65 after falling as low as 63.5. Before locking in your Oregon State vs. Washington picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine's resident Huskies expert, Josh Nagel, has to say.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel was SportsLIne's top college football analyst last season. This year, he is 25-11 in his last 36 college football picks. In addition, he has had a particularly keen eye for the Huskies; he is 5-1 in his last six against-the-spread picks involving Washington. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, he's locked in on Washington vs. Oregon State on Friday. You can see his college football picks only at SportsLine.

Nagel knows that Washington has dominated the series against the Beavers recently. The Huskies have won seven straight games against Oregon State, a run that began in 2012. The average margin of victory during the streak has been 27.4 points.

In addition, Nagel has factored in that Jacob Eason has been one of the top quarterbacks in the Pac-12. The transfer from Georgia ranks third in the conference in passing touchdowns (20), passing yards per game (255.2) and points responsible for (122). With Eason at the helm, Washington averages 34.9 points a game, third best in the Pac-12.

But just because the Huskies appear to have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Washington vs. Oregon State spread on Friday.

Nagel also knows that Beavers quarterback Jake Luton is having a strong season. The senior has thrown 19 touchdowns, which ranks fourth in the Pac-12 and 20th nationally. His 19 passing scores are tied for the seventh-most in a single season in program history. More impressively, he has thrown only one interception, and that came on a tipped pass against Utah.

In addition, Nagel has factored in that Oregon State's defense is able to pressure the quarterback. The Beavers rank 20th nationally in sacks per game (3.13) and fifth in tackles for loss per game (8.5). Ohio State's Chase Young is the only player in the country with more sacks than Oregon State linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr., who has 12.

