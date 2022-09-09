Who's Playing

Portland State @ Washington

Current Records: Portland State 0-1; Washington 1-0

Last Season Records: Washington 4-8; Portland State 5-6

What to Know

The Washington Huskies will stay at home another week and welcome the Portland State Vikings at 4 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies earned a 41-3 in their most recent game in September of 2016.

Washington was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They made easy work of the Kent State Golden Flashes last week and carried off a 45-20 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Washington had established a 38-13 advantage. QB Michael Penix Jr. had a stellar game for Washington as he passed for four TDs and 345 yards on 39 attempts.

Meanwhile, Portland State didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 21-17 to the San Jose State Spartans last Thursday.

Washington's win lifted them to 1-0 while Portland State's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll find out if Washington can add another positive mark to their record or if the Vikings can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Washington's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.