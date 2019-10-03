Washington vs. Stanford odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from model on 52-34 roll

The Washington Huskies continue their quest for another Pac-12 championship when they visit the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday night. Kickoff from Stanford Stadium in this nationally-televised contest is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Huskies (4-1) were heavily favored to win their third conference title in the past four years, but saw those plans derailed by a 20-19 home loss to California in their Pac-12 opener. However, they have won three straight by double-figures, including a 28-14 victory over USC last week. Stanford (2-3) has won three conference titles this decade, but has seen this season beset by injuries and experience. However, the Cardinal managed a 34-31 road win against Oregon State last week. The Huskies are 16.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 52 in the latest Washington vs. Stanford odds. Before you make any Stanford vs. Washington picks, you need to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $4,200 profit for $100 players on its top-rated college football against-the-spread picks.

The model enters Week 6 of the 2019 college football season on a strong run, going 52-34 on its top-rated picks. It also called North Carolina (+27.5) covering with plenty of room to spare against Clemson and Ohio State (-17) easily covering against Nebraska last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Stanford vs. Washington. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it's also generated an extremely strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in nearly 70 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model has considered that Washington was a near unanimous selection to win the Pac-12 and many observers figured it had an outside chance at a potential College Football Playoff berth as undefeated conference champion. But that scenario went out the window amid the loss at Husky Stadium to an upstart Cal club that now figures into the conference title chase.

But as wake-up calls go, consider the Huskies jolted out of their slumber and fully alert. They have responded with blowouts of Hawaii, BYU and USC in a return to conference play last week. They forced three turnovers and repeatedly made second-half stops to halt USC drives. Salvon Ahmed had 157 yards rushing and a touchdown as the Huskies saw a nearly even run-pass split in their 373 total yards of offense.

Even so, an inspired Huskies team is far from assured of covering the Washington vs. Stanford spread against a team that is desperate to salvage what has turned into a down season.

The Cardinal defeated Northwestern in their season opener before suffering the first three-game losing streak seen in the tenure of coach David Shaw. They lost by double-figures to USC, UCF and Oregon before staving off the Beavers in Corvallis last week.

They have been felled by a thumb injury to starting quarterback K.J. Costello, who will be out again Saturday, and inexperience on their usually reliable defense. Stanford squandered a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter against Oregon State, but mustered a late drive and won it on a walk-off field goal by Jet Toner from 39 yards away. The Cardinal won the last matchup at Stanford Stadium, 30-22 in 2017, and the home team has covered four of the last five in this series.

So who wins Stanford vs. Washington? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Stanford vs. Washington spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up $4,200 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.