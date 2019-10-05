Washington vs. Stanford odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from simulation on 52-34 roll

The Washington Huskies won the Pac-12 title last year despite a season that many observers saw as otherwise disappointing relative to their lofty expectations. They are hoping to avoid a similar fate for the second straight season. Washington is still alive and well in the Pac-12 race but would essentially be eliminated should it suffer a loss to North Division rival Stanford on Saturday. The nationally televised game kicks off at 10:30 p.m. ET from Stanford Stadium. The Huskies (4-1) have won three straight but started conference play with a home loss to upstart California. The rebuilding Cardinal (2-3) are all but out of the Pac-12 race but could see an otherwise down season take a positive turn should they upset Washington. The Huskies are 13.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 51.5 in the latest Washington vs. Stanford odds. Before you make any Washington vs. Stanford picks, check out college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Although the Huskies have lacked the offensive punch that helped them reach the College Football Playoff three seasons ago, they have again emerged as one of the top defensive clubs in the country. They have yet to allow more than 20 points in a game, with an average of 17.4 points per contest (No. 25 nationally). They also rank in the top 40 of nearly all major defensive statistical categories.

Last week, the Washington secondary intercepted USC quarterback Matt Fink three times, and the first two led directly to touchdowns. Freshman safety Cameron Williams had two picks and junior defensive back Elijah Model grabbed one at the Washington 1-yard line to halt a potential USC scoring drive. Defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake credited the success to switching up coverages and disguising them at the line of scrimmage before the snap.

Even so, an inspired Huskies team is far from assured of covering the Washington vs. Stanford spread against a team that is desperate to salvage what has turned into a down season.

The Cardinal defeated Northwestern in their season opener before suffering the first three-game losing streak seen in the tenure of coach David Shaw. They lost by double-figures to USC, UCF and Oregon before staving off the Beavers in Corvallis last week.

They have been felled by a thumb injury to starting quarterback K.J. Costello, who will be out again Saturday, and inexperience on their usually reliable defense. Stanford squandered a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter against Oregon State, but mustered a late drive and won it on a walk-off field goal by Jet Toner from 39 yards away. The Cardinal won the last matchup at Stanford Stadium, 30-22 in 2017, and the home team has covered four of the last five in this series.

