The Washington Huskies and the Stanford Cardinal are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field in Husky Stadium. The Huskies are 3-0 overall and 3-0 at home, while Stanford is 1-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. The two long-time rivals first met in 1893 and have played almost annually since 1920. They've played their first 90 games to a 43-43-4 draw.

However, it's been Stanford that has won two of the last three matchup head-to-head and covered the spread in all three of those meetings. Still, the Huskies are favored by 11.5-points in the latest Washington vs. Stanford odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 50. Before entering any Stanford vs. Washington picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Washington vs. Stanford spread: Washington -11.5

Washington vs. Stanford over-under: 50 points

Washington vs. Stanford money line: Washington -440, Stanford +340

What you need to know about Washington

Washington came out on top in a nail-biter against the Utah Utes last Saturday, sneaking past 24-21. Washington was down 21-0 at the end of the half, but the squad rallied to mount a spectacular comeback. Tight end Cade Otton looked sharp as he caught eight passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Washington's win came on a 16-yard TD pass from QB Dylan Morris to Otton with only 0:44 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Otton leads the team with 16 catches for 212 yards and three touchdowns and as one of the nations' best tight ends he figures to be a serious matchup problem for Stanford. On the other side of the ball, Zion Tupuola-Fetui figures to be a similarly tough matchup as he enters Washington's fourth game of the season with 7.0 sacks to his name and three forced fumbles.

What you need to know about Stanford

Speaking of close games: Stanford won a game that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by the California Golden Bears 24-23. Among those leading the charge for the Cardinal was RB Austin Jones, who punched in two rushing touchdowns. Jones has already scored five touchdowns this season and his 270 yards from scrimmage are the most of anybody on the Stanford roster. The Cardinal do a good job of protecting the football with just one turnover on the season and quarterback Davis Mills has yet to throw an interception.

A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Huskies rank third in the nation when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 162.7 on average. Less enviably, Stanford is stumbling into the contest with the 10th most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 229 on average.

