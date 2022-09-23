The Washington Huskies look to defend their home turf in their Pac-12 opener against the visiting Stanford Cardinal on Saturday night at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies are 3-0 after a 39-28 home victory over No. 11 Michigan State. Stanford enters 1-1 off a bye week following a 41-28 home defeat against No. 10 USC. The teams have played annually since 2006 and the rivalry has been controlled by the Cardinal, 11 wins to 5.

Junior QB Tanner McKee is off to a shaky start in the Cardinal's first two contests. He's thrown three touchdowns and three interceptions, and in his last game against USC, completed less than 60% of his passes. McKee's cause won't be helped this week as the Cardinal are without leading rusher E.J. Smith (206 yards and three touchdowns) with an undisclosed injury.

Based on last year's performance, the Huskies aren't the ideal opponent for McKee to turn things around against. He threw zero touchdowns and two interceptions against Washington last year in a 20-13 home defeat. Backup RB Casey Filkins, who has two touchdowns on the season, will have to carry the load for Stanford in an effort to win the time of possession battle and keep the potent Huskies offense off the field.

The Huskies have been brilliant thus far in 2022, averaging more than 45 points per game on the young season. Transfer QB from Indiana, Michael Penix, Jr., has played like a Heisman contender early on, having thrown for nearly 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns in new coach Kalen DeBoer's offense. Penix's favorite targets include WR Jalen McMillan (16-308-3) and Ja'Lynn Polk (12-245-4). Last week against No. 11 Michigan State, the Huskies QB threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns, 157 yards and three scores of which went to Polk.

As if Washington's passing attack hasn't been potent enough, the Huskies have found great success on the ground as well. Running back Wayne Taulapapa has 187 yards rushing and two touchdowns and his fellow RB, Cameron Davis, has 157 yards and four scores.

