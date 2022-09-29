A key battle in the Pac-12 football race takes place Friday night when the Washington Huskies travel to face the UCLA Bruins in a primetime matchup of upstart programs. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET from the Rose Bowl. Washington (4-0) is coming off a disappointing four-win season in which its anemic offense only clipped 30 points just once in conference play. Under first-year coach Kalen DeBoer, the Huskies have scored at least 39 in every contest and are coming off a 40-22 drubbing of Stanford in their Pac-12 opener. Meanwhile, Chip Kelly has the Bruins (4-0) off to their best start in his five years with the program, following an 8-4 campaign last year to end a streak of three consecutive losing seasons.

The Huskies are 2.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 64.5 in the latest Washington vs. UCLA odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before making any UCLA vs. Washington picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Washington vs. UCLA point spread: Washington -2.5

Washington vs. UCLA over/under: 64.5 points

Washington vs. UCLA money line: Washington -140, UCLA +118

UW: The Huskies are 4-1 against the spread following a straight-up victory.

UCLA: The Bruins are 5-2 ATS at home in the last seven meetings in this rivalry

Why Washington can cover

The Washington program appeared to be in a state of turmoil amid the mid-season firing last year of former coach Jimmy Lake amid some off-field concerns and dismal performances on the gridiron. The program that Chris Petersen turned into a playoff participant looked like it could be headed to conference doormat, but DeBoer quickly reversed that trajectory. Known for his innovative offensive approach while at Fresno State, DeBoer quickly transformed the Washington unit into one of the more diverse and potent squads in the country behind a blend of experienced returning players and talented transfers.

Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr. has been a revelation at quarterback after struggling with the Hoosiers last year. The redshirt junior has completed 64.3% of his passes for 12 touchdowns against one interception. Last week in a 40-22 win over Stanford, the Huskies scored on six of their first seven possessions against a Stanford defense that appeared hapless. They piled up 478 yards of total offense while hitting on numerous big plays.

Why UCLA can cover

Although a big part of the UCLA fan base had grown impatient with Kelly, who once led Oregon to a national title-game appearance, it appears the veteran coach has finally put together a Pac-12 contender.

The Bruins are led by fifth-year senior Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a coveted recruit who has seen his time with the Bruins marked by injuries and inconsistency. But the dual-threat quarterback has had no such issues this season and has led a diverse offense with 896 passing yards on a 74.8% completion rate with eight touchdowns against one interception. He has added 170 rushing yards and two more scores.

UCLA racked up 515 yards of offense in last week's 45-17 drubbing of Colorado with a nearly even split of rushing and passing production. One-time Michigan starter Zach Charbonnet rushed for 104 yards on just nine carries for three touchdowns.

