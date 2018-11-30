Washington vs. Utah odds, line: Pac-12 Championship picks and predictions from dialed-in expert who's 6-1 on Utes games

The 2018 Pac-12 Championship Game will be held at Levi's Stadium on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. Washington will represent the Pac-12 North, while Utah emerged from the Pac-12 South. With the Pac-12 Championship trophy and a trip to the Rose Bowl on the line, the competition is expected to be fierce. Both teams have nearly the same point differential against FBS schools this year, with Utah at +9.8 and Washington at +8.7. The Huskies are 5.5-point favorites and the total is at 43.5 in the latest Washington vs. Utah odds. judging by the Over-Under, two stout defenses should be on display in Santa Clara, so before you make your Washington vs. Utah picks for the Pac-12 Championship 2018, be sure to check out what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has to say.

The renowned co-founder of AccuScore, Oh simulates each game 10,000 times. He is crushing college football in 2018 and has had a keen eye for the tendencies of Utah, as he boasts a remarkable 6-1 record on spread picks involving the Utes.

Now, Oh has scrutinized Washington vs. Utah from every possible angle.

Oh knows that one big advantage for the Huskies will be their tackling. Washington ranks eighth in the country in scoring defense, allowing just 16.5 points per game, but they don't generate a lot of the big plays we've come to expect from the nation's best defenses. They've only generated 17 turnovers (76th in FBS), 19 sacks (106th) and 52 tackles for loss (118th). However, they keep opponents out of the end zone because they get them on the ground and get off the field.

Against a Utah offense that will be missing 1,000-yard running back Zack Moss and starting quarterback Tyler Huntley, that's a strong advantage to have.

But just because Washington's defense has been rolling doesn't mean it can cover against Utah.

Kyle Whittingham's bunch doesn't put up gaudy numbers, but they still win football games because they come through in important situations. The Utes' third-down defense is among the best in the country, and inside the red zone they're incredibly efficient on both sides of the ball.

Utah's opponents only convert on third down 33.2 percent of the time and secure points on just 62.9 percent of trips inside the 20 (No. 2 in FBS). Meanwhile, Utah's offense scores on over 91 percent of its trips inside the red zone.

Utah is 6-4 against the spread versus FBS teams this season, while Washington is just 3-8.

Oh has analyzed this matchup from every possible angle and while we can tell you he's leaning under, he has discovered a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back.

