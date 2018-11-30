Washington vs. Utah odds, line: Pac-12 Championship picks, predictions from expert who's 6-1 on Utes games

It's been a tumultuous year in the Pac-12, with every team losing at least two conference games this season. However, a trip to the Rose Bowl is still on the line in the 2018 Pac-12 Championship Game as Washington takes on Utah at Levi's Stadium. Kickoff is on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. It's a rematch of a Sept. 14 bout that Washington won 21-7, but each team has changed dramatically since then. The Huskies are favored by 5.5 points, up from an open of 4.5, and the total is 45 in the latest Washington vs. Utah odds. Before you make your Washington vs. Utah picks and predictions for the Pac-12 Championship 2018, you'll want to listen to what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has to say.

Oh knows that Washington's offense is playing extremely well entering Friday's Pac-12 Championship Game. It all starts with Huskies running back Myles Gaskin. After struggling earlier this season, Gaskin has exploded for 305 rushing yards over the last two weeks to crack the 1,000-yard mark for a fourth consecutive season. He's also scored five touchdowns during that span.

That has fueled a Huskies rushing attack that has gashed its opponents for 533 yards and made life easy for Washington quarterback Jake Browning, who is averaging over 11 yards per pass attempt over the last two weeks.

But just because Washington's offense has been rolling doesn't mean it can cover against Utah.

Kyle Whittingham's bunch doesn't put up gaudy numbers, but they still win football games because they come through in important situations. The Utes' third-down defense is among the best in the country, and inside the red zone they're incredibly efficient on both sides of the ball.

Utah's opponents only convert on third down 33.2 percent of the time and secure points on just 62.9 percent of trips inside the 20 (No. 2 in FBS). Meanwhile, Utah's offense scores on over 91 percent of its trips inside the red zone.

