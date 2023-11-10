The No. 13 Utah Utes (7-2) will play in front of a national audience for the sixth time this season when they travel to No. 5 Washington (9-0) on Saturday afternoon. Utah has won three of its last four games, including a 55-3 win against Arizona State last week after falling to then-No. 8 Oregon the week prior. Washington kept its perfect season alive with a 52-42 win at then-No. 20 USC last week, outscoring the Trojans by 10 points in a pivotal fourth quarter. This is the first meeting between these teams since Washington won in a 24-21 final three years ago.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Washington vs. Utah odds, while the over/under is set at 54 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Utah vs. Washington picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Washington vs. Utah spread: Washington -9.5

Washington vs. Utah over/under: 54 points

Washington vs. Utah money line: Washington: -360, Utah: +281

Why Washington can cover

Washington is coming off another impressive performance, as its offense was firing on all cylinders in its 52-42 win over USC. Heisman Trophy favorite Michael Penix Jr. threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Dillon Johnson rushed for 256 yards and four scores. Johnson, who earned Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors, has racked up 686 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground this season.

Penix has been the star of the offense though, passing for 3,201 yards and 26 touchdowns, completing nearly 70% of his passes. Junior wide receiver Rome Odunze has 989 receiving yards and seven scores, while sophomore wideout Ja'Lynn Polk has 51 catches for 888 yards and eight touchdowns. Washington has won 12 straight games against Pac-12 opponents, and it has covered the spread in four of its last five November games.

Why Utah can cover

Utah bounced back from its loss to Oregon with an impressive showing against Arizona State, cruising to a 55-3 win as a 10-point favorite. Quarterback Bryson Barnes completed 19 of 28 passes for 161 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. The rushing attack finished with 352 yards and three touchdowns on 49 carries, as Barnes accounted for 56 of those yards.

Sophomore running back Ja'Quinden Jackson leads the team with 112 carries for 598 yards and two scores this season, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. The Utes will be looking to control the tempo with their rushing attack and defense, which ranks first in the conference in points allowed and yards allowed per game. Washington had failed to cover the spread in four straight games prior to its win last week, so it has not been meeting Vegas expectations. See which team to pick here.

