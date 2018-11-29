Washington vs. Utah: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Pac-12 Championship Game doesn't have a lot of luster, but the Rose Bowl is on the line
At first glance, there's nothing particularly engaging about this year's Pac-12 Championship Game. Washington and Utah have met already once this season -- a 21-7 Huskies win that featured four combined turnovers and a number of missed opportunities by the Utes. Furthermore, there are no playoff implications.
But the playoff doesn't have to mean everything, even if it feels that way sometimes. The Rose Bowl is still on the line, and in the Pac-12, that means something. In fact, there's a possibility this season's Rose Bowl will feature both the traditional Big Ten and Pac-12 champions for the first time in the playoff era. So, yes, there's still a lot to play for with Washington and Utah in a Friday primetime slot.
Viewing information
Date: Friday, Nov. 30 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California
TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Washington: Running back Myles Gaskin was the grinder the Huskies needed offensively last time these two teams met. He's quietly churned out his fourth straight 1,000-yard season, making him one of the most productive running backs in the nation over the last several years. The offense always seems to operate better when he's getting the ball, so expect him to be a huge part of what figures to be another tight, lower-scoring game.
Utah: You have to hand it to Utah, winners of seven of their last eight games. They were the Pac-12's best two teams in October and have continued to win despite injuries to quarterback Tyler Huntley and Zack Moss. The one-two punch of Jason Shelley and Armand Shyne has stepped up nicely. And, of course, getting a huge come-from-behind victory against rival BYU was the icing on the cake to end the regular season. A win on Friday would not only mark the Utes' first Pac-12 title, it would give the program its second 10-win season since 2015.
Game prediction, picks
The previous matchup was predictably a defensive struggle with Washington averaging the higher yards per play at 5.05. Turnovers are what killed Utah, and given another chance, I suspect the Utes will play sharper. This final score should be more reflective of what the first game would have looked like if Utah's ball security was better. Pick: Utah +5.5
-
