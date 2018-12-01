Washington vs. Utah score: Live updates, Pac-12 Championship Game highlights, football stats, coverage

Live updates, highlights and analysis as the No. 11 Huskies and No. 17 Utes battle for the Pac-12 title

The first major Power Five of the weekend kicks off Friday night with No. 11 Washington vs. No. 17 Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game. A Rose Bowl berth is on the line int his rematch of a 21-7 Washington win from September when Utah was never able to pull to within striking distance due to three turnovers.

However, the Utes turned a corner in October, winning four straight seven of their next eight games despite season-ending injuries to quarterback Tyler Huntley and running back Zack Moss. A win Friday night in Santa Clara would mark the program's first Pac-12 title. Washington, meanwhile, can salvage what has been a slightly disappointing season that had preseason College Football Playoff hopes. However, Washington's three losses came by a combined 10 points, which shows just how close they were to a perfect season. The Huskies can get to 10 wins tonight, and a trip to Pasadena, California, is always a solid consolation prize. 

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the Pac-12 Championship Game, airing on FOX and streaming live on fuboTV -- try for free. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories