Washington vs. Utah score: Live updates, Pac-12 Championship Game highlights, football stats, coverage

The first major Power Five of the weekend kicks off Friday night with No. 11 Washington vs. No. 17 Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game. A Rose Bowl berth is on the line int his rematch of a 21-7 Washington win from September when Utah was never able to pull to within striking distance due to three turnovers.
However, the Utes turned a corner in October, winning four straight seven of their next eight games despite season-ending injuries to quarterback Tyler Huntley and running back Zack Moss. A win Friday night in Santa Clara would mark the program's first Pac-12 title. Washington, meanwhile, can salvage what has been a slightly disappointing season that had preseason College Football Playoff hopes. However, Washington's three losses came by a combined 10 points, which shows just how close they were to a perfect season. The Huskies can get to 10 wins tonight, and a trip to Pasadena, California, is always a solid consolation prize.
