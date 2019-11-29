Washington vs. Washington State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Washington vs. Washington State football game
Who's Playing
Washington (home) vs. Washington State (away)
Current Records: Washington 6-5; Washington State 6-5
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Washington Huskies are heading back home. Washington and the Washington State Cougars will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4 p.m. ET on Friday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington's scoring has been on the decline the past four games, which is obviously a trend Washington State hopes will continue.
The Huskies didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 20-14 to the Colorado Buffaloes last week. QB Jacob Eason had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception.
Meanwhile, don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise Washington State and the Oregon State Beavers were playing football. Washington State dodged a bullet, finishing off Oregon State 54-53. QB Anthony Gordon had a stellar game for the Cougars as he passed for 606 yards and six TDs on 70 attempts. The winning play came on a two-yard rush from RB Max Borghi with only 0:04 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Huskies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Washington State's win lifted them to 6-5 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 6-5. We'll find out if the Cougars can add another positive mark to their record or if the Huskies can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Washington State's step.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $64.00
Odds
The Huskies are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cougars.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 64
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington have won all of the games they've played against Washington State in the last five years.
- Nov 23, 2018 - Washington 28 vs. Washington State 15
- Nov 25, 2017 - Washington 41 vs. Washington State 14
- Nov 25, 2016 - Washington 45 vs. Washington State 17
- Nov 27, 2015 - Washington 45 vs. Washington State 10
