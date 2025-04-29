The Pac-12 takes center stage on CBS in the 2025 college football seas as the network will air the 117th Apple Cup between Washington and Washington State on Sept. 20 and Washington State's trip to Oregon State on Nov. 1. Both broadcasts will begin at either 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. ET on their respective dates.

Each game will also stream live on Paramount+.

"Having Pac-12 football featured across three leading broadcasters in CBS, The CW and ESPN in 2025 will provide tremendous exposure to showcase Oregon State, Washington State and our brand in the Pac-12's final season before expansion," Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould said in a statement. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with The CW, to welcome a new partner in CBS Sports and to see a return of Pac-12 football on ESPN."

The Apple Cup is one of the most storied rivalries in college football, with its oldest installment dating back to 1900. Washington State and Washington have faced one another continuously since 1945, though the 2020 game was canceled due to COVID-19 complications. Washington State won 24-19 last season, and the series is tied at 2-2 over the last four years.

Washington State and Oregon State are the only members of the Pac-12, for now, but expansion is on the horizon. In September 2024, the Pac-12 announced it would be adding Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Utah State and San Diego State as full members in 2026. The Pac-12 will also add Gonzaga, though it does not sponsor football, which means that the conference must still find one university with football to be considered an FBS conference by the time the 2026 season begins.