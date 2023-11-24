The No. 4 Washington Huskies (11-0) have a chance to wrap up a perfect regular season with a win over the Washington State Cougars (5-6) in the 2023 Apple Cup on Saturday afternoon. Washington clinched its spot in the Pac-12 title game with a gritty 22-20 win at then-No. 11 Oregon State last week. The Huskies jumped Florida State in the College Football Playoff rankings earlier this week, putting them on track for a spot in the four-team field. Washington State snapped a six-game losing streak with a 56-14 win over Colorado last week, pulling within one win of bowl eligibility.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington is favored by 16.5 points in the latest Washington vs. Washington State odds, while the over/under is 67 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Washington State vs. Washington picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Washington State-Washington. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

Washington vs. Washington State spread: Washington -16.5

Washington vs. Washington State over/under: 67 points

Washington vs. Washington State money line: Washington -826, Washington State +546

Washington vs. Washington State picks: See picks here

Washington vs. Washington State live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Washington can cover

Washington has proven itself as an elite playoff contender, improving to 11-0 with three straight wins over ranked teams this month. The Huskies clinched their spot in the Pac-12 title game with a 22-20 win over Oregon State last week, moving to No. 4 in the latest CFP rankings. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leads the nation with 3,695 passing yards and is a Heisman Trophy contender.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze ranks fifth nationally with 1,206 receiving yards, while running back Dillon Johnson has rushed for 879 yards and 11 touchdowns. Washington State has lost six of its last seven games, including a two-touchdown loss to then-No. 9 Oregon last month. The Huskies are riding a 13-game home winning streak and have won eight of their last nine games against the Cougars.

Why Washington State can cover

Washington State has proven it can compete with elite teams, beating a pair of ranked opponents in September. The Cougars are also coming off one of their best outings of the season, cruising to a 56-14 win over Colorado last week. They scored 42 points in the first half, building on a 39-point showing against California the previous week.

Junior quarterback Cameron Ward has thrown for 3,419 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing for eight more scores. The Cougars have three wide receivers who have gone over 700 receiving yards, paced by junior Josh Kelly's 817 yards. Washington is coming off an incredible stretch and has a conference title game coming up, making this a trap game on a holiday weekend. See which team to pick here.

How to make Washington vs. Washington State picks

The model has simulated Washington State vs. Washington 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Washington vs. Washington State, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Washington State vs. Washington spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.