The No. 13 Washington Huskies have a slim chance at making the Pac-12 Championship Game but first they must defeat arch rival, the Washington State Cougars on Saturday night. The Huskies, 9-2, enter off a 54-7 blowout win over Colorado in their home finale, while the Cougars, 7-4, defeated Arizona 31-20 in Tucson. In last year's Apple Cup, Washington State blew out their in-state rivals 40-13 and ended a seven year losing streak in the matchup. Washington State is 8-2 against the spread, while Washington is 5-5 ATS in 2022.

What you need to know about Washington

The Huskies have an outside chance at playing in next weekend's Pac-12 Championship Game but they'll know by game time if it's even possible. For Washington to qualify against USC in Las Vegas, they would need Oregon State to pull the home upset over Oregon, and either California to beat UCLA or UCLA to beat Cal and four touchdown underdog Colorado to beat Utah at home. In all likelihood, this is Michael Penix, Jr's last chance to stay atop the FBS passing yardage rankings before a bowl game. The Indiana transfer has been brilliant this season, throwing for 3,869 yards and 26 touchdowns with only six interceptions.

Surprisingly, Washington doesn't have any 1,000 yard receivers to date but that could change on Saturday as two players reasonably have a chance to reach that mark. Rome Odunze (65-931-6) and Jalen McMillan (65-890-7) have led the way for the Huskies through the air, though teammate Ja'Lynn Polk has also been a significant target for Penix (34-567-5). Washington's two primary ball carriers haven't posted big yardage totals, but have contributed with 22 rushing scores. Wayne Tualapapa (113-653-9) and Cameron Davis (101-467-13) have been effective complements to Penix's successful passing attack for the Huskies.

What you need to know about Washington State

Washington State opened 3-0 including a surprising 17-14 win over Wisconsin in Week 2 before losing to four currently ranked Pac-12 foes this season -- Oregon, USC, Oregon State, and Utah. At 4-4, their bowl chances were questionable but since then they've run off three comfortable victories over conference bottom feeders Stanford, Arizona State, and Arizona. Sophomore transfer QB Cameron Ward has been very good for the Cougars in 2022, throwing for nearly 2,800 yards with 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's also rushed for four scores on the ground including one last week against Arizona.

Running back Nakia Watson has scored five combined touchdowns in three straight games and has averaged 113 yards per game on the ground in that span. On the season, he's rushed 115 times for 683 yards and seven scores, adding 249 yards receiving and three touchdowns (including one against Arizona last week). The Cougars have three players with more than 40 receptions, De'Zhaun Stribling (44-544-5), Donovan Ollie (41-452-3), and Robert Ferrel (42-446-3). For the Cougars to defeat the Huskies, they'll need to rely on their defense which has forced 19 turnovers including four last week against Arizona.

