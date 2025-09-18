The 117th Apple Cup is set for Week 4 on CBS as Washington and Washington State renew their rivalry in nonconference play. The former Pac-12 foes are in the second year of a five-year agreement signed after Washington's move to the Big Ten. Last year's meeting was held at a neutral site; this season, the series returns to campus with Washington State hosting its cross-Cascades rival.

Conference realignment altered the stakes and cast doubt on the rivalry's long-term future, but not the passion that divides the state. The Cougars enjoyed a cathartic win in 2024 after being left behind in the Pac-12 breakup, snapping a skid against the Huskies.

Through three weeks, the programs appear headed in different directions. Washington is 2-0 coming off a bye, while Washington State just suffered a lopsided loss to North Texas. First-year coach Jimmy Rogers seeks validation for his rebuilding Cougars, while Jedd Fisch chases his first Apple Cup win as Washington's head coach.

Washington vs. Washington State: Need to know

Fisch focused on Apple Cup, not job rumors: Fisch dismissed speculation linking him to the newly opened UCLA and Virginia Tech jobs, saying the rivalry is his only priority this week. A former UCLA assistant, Fisch has been floated as a candidate for both vacancies, but he insisted the Apple Cup is "literally the only thing that I'm thinking about."

Coleman runs wild: Washington running back Jonah Coleman may be the best player on the field. He leads the nation with seven rushing touchdowns despite the Huskies playing one fewer game than most teams. Coleman opened the season with 177 yards—just shy of his career high—and followed with 111 yards and five scores in Week 2.

New-look Cougars hit turbulence: Washington State is in the early stages of a rebuild after losing 59 players to the transfer portal last offseason. Rogers' debut team started 2-0 but needed a late field goal to edge Idaho, then was blown out 59-10 at North Texas. The Cougars will need their sharpest effort yet to upset Washington.

Series trends favor Washington: Washington State's goal-line stand sealed last year's win, but history leans toward the Huskies. Washington has won the last four meetings in Pullman, and the Cougars haven't posted back-to-back Apple Cup victories since 2007-08, when Washington was in the depths of its worst era.

Where to watch Washington vs. Washington State live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 20 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Martin Stadium -- Pullman, Washington

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Streaming on Paramount+ Premium

Washington vs. Washington State prediction, picks

A spread near three touchdowns is practically unheard of in this series, and it requires some courage to side with Washington against the points given Jedd Fisch has yet to win a game outside Husky Stadium in his young tenure. This number also seems skewed by the massive disparity between the teams' most recent results. Cougar quarterback Jaxon Potter should revert to the turnover mean after a three-interception game, and Coleman is unlikely to bash Washington State for five more touchdowns. Fisch finally gets his first road win and probably doesn't have to sweat it too much, but the home team keeps it within the massive spread on the Palouse. Pick: Washington State +20.5

