The recent conference realignment bonanza has left the status of several longstanding rivalries in doubt as teams prepare to swap leagues around the country like checkers on a checkerboard. Many believed the Apple Cup between Washington and Washington State would be another realignment casualty as the Huskies move of the Pac-12 and into the Big Ten. It now appears that rivalry is safe for the forseeable future.

The two schools announced Sunday they have reached an agreement that will allow the series to continue through at least the 2028 season. The 2024 game will take place earlier in the season than in years past. They will play at Seattle's Lumen Field, home of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks, on September 14. The next four games will alternate between the two campuses beginning with Washington State in 2025.

"The Apple Cup is one of the oldest and most renowned rivalries in all of collegiate athletics," said Washington State president Kirk Schulz. "For more than a century, fans across the state have been circling the Apple Cup date on their calendars. We are pleased that we will be able to continue this beloved tradition for future generations of Coug fans."

The two teams will meet for the last time as Pac-12 members this Saturday at Husky Stadium on Washington's campus. The Huskies hold a 75-33-6 all-time record over the Cougars.

"The Apple Cup tradition is beloved by Huskies, Cougars and football fans across Washington and beyond, so one of my priorities has been to ensure that it continues into this new era," said Washington President Ana Mari Cauce. "I'm thrilled that we'll be able to continue this tradition, and to kick off the new era at Lumen Field before returning to each campus. I'm grateful to [Washington athletic director] Troy [Dannen], our colleagues at Washington State University and our partners at First & Goal Inc. for collaborating to make this happen. This is a win for our fans, our universities and the state of Washington."

The two rivals will tee it up on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET as Washington looks to polish off an undefeated regular season.