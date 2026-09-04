The Apple Cup has always felt like a finish line -- a rivalry saved for the Friday after Thanksgiving with bragging rights and postseason stakes hanging over the state of Washington.

This year, it arrives before either team has settled into the season.

Washington and Washington State meet Sunday in Week 1, marking the earliest playing of the series and giving one of the sport's most heated rivalries a standalone afternoon window. The calendar change strips away the traditional late-November backdrop, but it does nothing to soften the importance of this matchup.

For Washington, the spotlight shifts immediately to Demond Williams. One of the nation's most dynamic quarterbacks enters the season carrying major expectations. He leads an offense capable of creating problems with tempo, movement and explosive plays.

This is his stage to show the Huskies are ready to take a step forward.

There's no easing into the job for Washington State first-year coach Kirby Moore, whose debut comes against the opponent Cougars fans want to beat most. Moore gets an immediate opportunity to score a defining victory before September truly gets rolling.

The Apple Cup may look different in the warm sunshine, as opposed to its traditional late-November chill, bu its emotional weight remains unchanged.

Washington vs. Washington State: Need to know

QB showcase: With Notre Dame's CJ Carr and Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss taking on their respective opponents on Sunday night, Williams gets the afternoon window to himself. His dual-threat ability guarantees weekly highlights, but winning will ultimately determine whether he reaches his Heisman potential.

Washington's fierce offensive line: John Mills, veteran center Landen Hatchett and right tackle Drew Azzopardi get much of the praise, but keep an eye on five-star true freshman left tackle Kodi Greene. His athleticism and football IQ have folks around the program excited. Chances are high that Greene earns Freshman All-American status in 2026, as Mills did a year ago.

Former FCS All-American is Cougars' QB1: At UC Davis, Caden Pinnick eclipsed 3,200 yards passing last season with 32 touchdowns and an additional 437 yards on the ground. He actually battled against Washington on the road, where was held to a season-low 50 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Still, Huskies coach Jedd Fisch said this week that he remembers Pinnick's dangerous athleticism.

Where to watch Washington vs. Washington State live

Date: Sunday, Sept. 6 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle

TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Washington vs. Washington State prediction, pick



Washington has too much firepower for Washington State to handle. Williams is the difference-maker, capable of stressing the Cougars with his arm and legs. He'll be operating behind what should be one of the Big Ten's best offensive lines. The Huskies should control the line of scrimmage, stay ahead of the chains and create enough explosive plays to separate after halftime. Washington State will bring rivalry energy, but Washington's talent advantage eventually takes over. The Apple Cup stays with the Huskies in Seattle. The pick: Washington State +23.5

SportsLine's proven computer model has simulated every Week 1 college football game 10,000 times. Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that's on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks since the 2024 season.