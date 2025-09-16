Washington coach Jedd Fisch dismissed speculation about his name surfacing for open coaching positions. Fisch reemphasized that his focus remains entirely on preparing for the Apple Cup against Washington State, which airs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Fisch did not receive questions about a specific opening, with UCLA and Virginia Tech already firing their coaches after Week 3, though he has previous ties to the Bruins.

Fisch, in his second season at Washington after a three-year stint rebuilding Arizona from 2021-23, served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UCLA in 2017. He was interim coach for two games, leading the Bruins to a win against California before a loss to Kansas State in the Cactus Bowl.

"Yeah, I'm focused on the fact that we're playing a team that beat us 24-19 and that is literally the only thing that I'm thinking about," Fisch said Monday at his weekly press conference. "We had a really tough game against [Washington State] a year ago. We got stopped on the 1-yard line. My mind is strictly on that. And a lot of players want to come here recruiting-wise. A lot of players want to be a part of our program. I don't worry about what other coaches say about what I'm going to do."

UCLA parted ways with coach DeShaun Foster after just 15 games. The former Bruins All-American running back went 5-10 overall, including an 0-3 start this season, prompting the program to make a swift change.

Now, UCLA presents what expects to be one of the most intriguing openings. The Bruins joined the Big Ten in 2024, benefiting from a significant boost in TV revenue and national exposure. Yet, the program struggled to compete at the highest level, failing to reach the Rose Bowl since 1997 and grappling with structural challenges in the athletic department, particularly financial ones.

Although the Huskies struggled to a 6-7 record in his first season, a positive 3-0 start in 2025 hinted at steady progress under his leadership. Fisch's combination of West Coast coaching experience, NFL background and demonstrated ability to turn around programs makes him a natural name to surface for a high-profile opening like UCLA.

Even so, Fisch obviously won't publicly discuss any interest in other positions, insisting that his full attention remains on the Apple Cup and the remainder of Washington's season.