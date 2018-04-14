WATCH: 15-year-old with rare brain tumor scores TD in Oklahoma spring game

Spring games in college football give coaches the chance to have a little fun, honor former players and in some cases, grant fans the dream of a lifetime.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley granted one of those dreams on Saturday afternoon in Norman.

James Woods, a 15-year-old patient at OU Children's Hospital who suffers from a rare brain tumor that prevents him from playing football, took a handoff from quarterback Kyler Murray and took off up the middle for a 29-yard touchdown run.

Touchdown #Sooners!



OU Children's Hospital patient James Woods scores from 29 yards out! @SpecialFans pic.twitter.com/1D6ZGoePNn — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 14, 2018

Well done, Oklahoma. Well done.