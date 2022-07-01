Kelze Howard, a four-star defensive lineman in the Class of 2023, will make his college commitment at 5 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports HQ. Howard has narrowed his choices down to Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Nebraska and Utah. The 247Sports Crystal Ball gives Oregon State the best chance to land his services. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Howard is a 6-foot-4, 250-pounder with an 80-inch wingspan from Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas. He is ranked No. 227 overall and is the third-ranked overall prospect in the state of Nevada in the 247Sports composite rankings.

A four-sport star as a basketball player, track star and wrestler, Howard had 38 tackles, nine of which were for a loss, in 10 games for Spring Valley last year. He also showed off his ball skills by recovering two fumbles with 33 yards off of those fumbles.

Howard has made official visits to all five of his finalists since the beginning of June. He also took trips to San Diego State and Michigan this summer.