Rico Flores, a four-star wide receiver from Folsom (California) High School, will announce his college commitment on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports HQ. Flores has narrowed down his choices to Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas and UCLA. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Flores is ranked 187th overall and 27th among wide receivers in the current recruiting cycle. He is the No. 12 overall prospect in the talent-rich state of California. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has 129 career catches for 2,141 yards and 24 receiving touchdowns during his time in high school.

The 247Sports Crystal Ball gives Notre Dame and coach Marcus Freeman the best chance of landing Flores' commitment.

Chris Singletary, national recruiting expert for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Flores:

"The 6-foot-1 190-pound verified athlete is built with a college ready body as we speak," Singletary wrote. "He has a good muscled up and defined frame. He is able to generate good explosiveness by the way is built with a powerful lower body. He is wide up top in the shoulder and chest area. He has ample length and features a solid overall physical make-up.

"Flores is a player that has 2-ways snaps that feature this athletic ability, change of direction, agility, physicalness and toughness. He is sudden off the snap of the ball where he uses his quickness to create immediate separation from the defender. When he is being defended in off-coverage he is able to get the same separation with a knack for dropping his weight and getting out of his break quickly all the while being physical at the top of the route."

He has made official visits to Notre Dame, Georgia and Ohio State since June 1.