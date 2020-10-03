When Tyreek Hill made his NFL debut on a Sunday night, he did something that grabbed a lot of attention. As he streaked down the sideline toward an end zone, he flashed the deuces to defenders who had no hope of catching him. That's the thing about Tyreek Hill -- they don't call him The Cheetah because he's slow. If he's on a football field with you, you're hoping to be the second-fastest guy on the field, at best.

It's an essential lesson for all players to learn. Players like Abilene Christian's Lionell McConnell. The receiver took the ball on a jet sweep against Army, hit the corner and decided to show the Army defenders the deuces. Well, it didn't go very well.

See, you can't do that unless you know you're gone. McConnell misjudged the distance between he and Army's Julian McDuffie, and now he looks foolish. And since he looked foolish, he's getting a post written about him on CBSSports.com.

So let this be a lesson to McConnell and everybody: don't flash the deuces unless you're gone.