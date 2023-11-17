Who's Playing

UNLV Rebels @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: UNLV 8-2, Air Force 8-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado

Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV

CBS Sports App

Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

UNLV is 0-4 against Air Force since October of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Falcon Stadium. Air Force took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UNLV, who comes in off a win.

UNLV stacked a fourth blowout onto their ever-increasing hoard on Friday. Everything went their way against Wyoming as UNLV made off with a 34-14 victory. The over/under was set at 48.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

UNLV can attribute much of their success to Jayden Maiava, who rushed for 40 yards and two touchdowns, and also threw for 232 yards and a touchdown. Ricky White did his part to keep the secondary busy, picking up 144 receiving yards.

Air Force came into the contest on Saturday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. The match between Air Force and Hawaii wasn't a total blowout, but with Air Force falling 27-13 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. Air Force has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second loss in a row.

Dylan Carson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown.

UNLV has yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 8-2 record. As for Air Force, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 8-2.

UNLV is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's matchup: The Rebels have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 197.2 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Falcons (currently ranked second in rushing yards per game) struggle in that department as they've been even better at 275.9 per game. It's looking like Saturday's matchup might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more college football content.

Odds

Air Force is a 3-point favorite against UNLV, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 47 points.

Series History

Air Force has won all of the games they've played against UNLV in the last 6 years.