Who's Playing
Northern Iowa @ Air Force
Last Season Records: Air Force 10-3; Northern Iowa 6-6
What to Know
The Air Force Falcons will play against a Division II opponent, the Northern Iowa Panthers, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET at Falcon Stadium. After a 10-3 record last season and a win in the First Responder Bowl, the Falcons are coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.