Watch Air Force vs. Utah State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Air Force vs. Utah State football game
Who's Playing
Air Force (home) vs. Utah State (away)
Current Records: Air Force 5-2; Utah State 4-2
What to Know
A Mountain West battle is on tap between Air Force and Utah State at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Falcon Stadium. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Air Force's strategy against Hawaii last week. Air Force blew past Hawaii 56-26. QB Mike Schmidt went supernova for the Falcons as he rushed for 120 yards and three TDs on 14 carries. Schmidt didn't help his team much against Fresno State two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Schmidt scored four touchdowns overall-- his season high.
Meanwhile, after having lost a blowout in their contest three weeks ago, Utah State was happy to find some success last week. They made easy work of Nevada and carried off a 36-10 win. For Utah State, this is just revenge for the 38-37 defeat they suffered against Nevada the last time they faced one another Nov. 19 of 2016.
The Falcons are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two for two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Falcons came up short against the Aggies when the two teams last met in September of last year, falling 42-32. Maybe the Falcons will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Falcons are a 3.5-point favorite against the Aggies.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Air Force have won three out of their last four games against Utah State.
- Sep 22, 2018 - Utah State 42 vs. Air Force 32
- Nov 25, 2017 - Air Force 38 vs. Utah State 35
- Sep 24, 2016 - Air Force 27 vs. Utah State 20
- Nov 14, 2015 - Air Force 35 vs. Utah State 28
