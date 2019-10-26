Watch Air Force vs. Utah State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Air Force (home) vs. Utah State (away)

Current Records: Air Force 5-2; Utah State 4-2

What to Know

A Mountain West battle is on tap between Air Force and Utah State at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Falcon Stadium. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Air Force's strategy against Hawaii last week. Air Force blew past Hawaii 56-26. QB Mike Schmidt went supernova for the Falcons as he rushed for 120 yards and three TDs on 14 carries. Schmidt didn't help his team much against Fresno State two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Schmidt scored four touchdowns overall-- his season high.

Meanwhile, after having lost a blowout in their contest three weeks ago, Utah State was happy to find some success last week. They made easy work of Nevada and carried off a 36-10 win. For Utah State, this is just revenge for the 38-37 defeat they suffered against Nevada the last time they faced one another Nov. 19 of 2016.

The Falcons are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two for two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Falcons came up short against the Aggies when the two teams last met in September of last year, falling 42-32. Maybe the Falcons will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET Where: Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado

Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Falcons are a 3.5-point favorite against the Aggies.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Air Force have won three out of their last four games against Utah State.