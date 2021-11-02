Who's Playing

Ball State @ Akron

Current Records: Ball State 4-4; Akron 2-6

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals and the Akron Zips are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 2 at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium. The Cardinals are the favorites here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Ball State might have drawn first blood against the Miami (OH) RedHawks last week, but it was Miami (OH) who got the last laugh. Ball State came up short against Miami (OH), falling 24-17. Despite the defeat, Ball State got a solid performance out of WR Jayshon Jackson, who caught eight passes for one TD and 121 yards.

Meanwhile, a victory for Akron just wasn't in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They played a game they are hoping to forget as they lost a 45-10 blowout to the Buffalo Bulls. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 45-10 by the third quarter. Akron's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Jonzell Norrils, who rushed for one TD and 155 yards on 11 carries. That touchdown -- a 74-yard rush in the second quarter -- was one of the highlights of the matchup.

This next matchup looks promising for the Cardinals, who are favored by a full 20.5 points. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Ball State, who are 3-4 against the spread.

Ball State is now 4-4 while Akron sits at 2-6. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Ball State is stumbling into the matchup with the 224th most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 14 on the season. The Zips have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 244th worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 32 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio

Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Cardinals are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Zips, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 20-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Akron have won both of the games they've played against Ball State in the last seven years.