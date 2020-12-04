Who's Playing

Bowling Green @ Akron

Current Records: Bowling Green 0-4; Akron 0-4

What to Know

The Akron Zips are 1-4 against the Bowling Green Falcons since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Zips and Bowling Green will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2 p.m. ET at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with four consecutive losses apiece.

A win for Akron just wasn't in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 38-7 defeat to the Miami (OH) RedHawks. Akron was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24 to nothing. QB Zach Gibson had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only 5.22 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green was pulverized by the Ohio Bobcats 52-10 last week. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 52-10 by the third quarter. The losing side was boosted by RB Andrew Clair, who picked up 118 yards on the ground on 15 carries.

This next game is expected to be close, with Akron going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. At 0-2 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, the Falcons aren't so hot on the road, where they are 0-2.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 0-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Zips are 10th worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 489.3 on average. Bowling Green has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the second most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 339 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio

Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN3.com

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Zips are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Bowling Green have won four out of their last five games against Akron.