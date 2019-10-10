Watch Akron vs. Kent State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Akron (home) vs. Kent State (away)

Current Records: Akron 0-5-0; Kent State 2-3-0

What to Know

Akron is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 38 points per game before their next game. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Kent State at 3:30 p.m. ET at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium on Saturday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Akron now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The point spread favored Akron two weeks ago, but luck did not. They fell to Massachusetts 37-29. Akron's loss continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it five in a row.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 62 points the game before, Kent State faltered in their contest last week. They were dealt a punishing 48 to nothing defeat at the hands of Wisconsin. The Golden Flashes were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28 to nothing.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Akron are stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 51 on average. But Kent State is worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 278.40 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio

Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Flashes are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Zips.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Akron have won all of the games they've played against Kent State in the last five years.