Watch Akron vs. Kent State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Akron vs. Kent State football game
Who's Playing
Akron (home) vs. Kent State (away)
Current Records: Akron 0-5-0; Kent State 2-3-0
What to Know
Akron is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 38 points per game before their next game. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Kent State at 3:30 p.m. ET at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium on Saturday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Akron now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The point spread favored Akron two weeks ago, but luck did not. They fell to Massachusetts 37-29. Akron's loss continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it five in a row.
Meanwhile, after soaring to 62 points the game before, Kent State faltered in their contest last week. They were dealt a punishing 48 to nothing defeat at the hands of Wisconsin. The Golden Flashes were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28 to nothing.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Akron are stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 51 on average. But Kent State is worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 278.40 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Flashes are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Zips.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Akron have won all of the games they've played against Kent State in the last five years.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Akron 24 vs. Kent State 23
- Nov 21, 2017 - Akron 24 vs. Kent State 14
- Oct 01, 2016 - Akron 31 vs. Kent State 27
- Nov 27, 2015 - Akron 20 vs. Kent State 0
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
CSU vs. New Mexico odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Colorado State vs. New Mexico on Friday 10,000...
-
Dabo goes off on Lawrence rumor
With rumors swirling around Lawrence, Swinney came to the defense of his star quarterback this...
-
Six Pack: Roll with favorites in Week 7
The Process is starting to find its footing after a ragged start to the season
-
Burrow answering LSU's offensive prayers
Burrow is the right quarterback for the right time at LSU, and he's doing wonders for the Tigers
-
Oregon vs. Colorado odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Colorado vs. Oregon game 10,000 times.
-
Syracuse vs. NC State odds, sims, picks
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Syracuse vs. NC State on Thursday 10,000 times.
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game