Who's Playing

Miami (OH) @ Akron

Current Records: Miami (OH) 1-1; Akron 0-3

What to Know

The Miami (OH) RedHawks watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. Neither team wants a repeat from their last game since each was dealt a considerable defeat.

The RedHawks found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 42-10 punch to the gut against the Buffalo Bulls three weeks ago. Miami (OH) was down 35-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Miami (OH) back was the mediocre play of QB AJ Mayer, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with a passing completion percentage of only 28%.

Meanwhile, the Akron Zips were expected to have a tough go of it last Tuesday, and, well, they did. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 69-35 to the Kent State Golden Flashes. Akron might have lost, but man -- RB Teon Dollard was a total machine. He rushed for four TDs and 202 yards on 28 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Dollard's 59-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter.

The losses put Miami (OH) at 1-1 and Akron at 0-3. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The RedHawks are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 331 on average. The Zips have experienced some struggles of their own as they are third worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 264.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio

Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The RedHawks are a big 14-point favorite against the Zips, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami (OH) have won three out of their last five games against Akron.