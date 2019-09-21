Watch Akron vs. Troy: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Akron (home) vs. Troy (away)

Current Records: Akron 0-3-0; Troy 1-1-0

What to Know

Troy have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Akron at 3 p.m. ET at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium. Troy is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in this last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

If the Trojans were feeling good off their 43-14 takedown of Campbell three weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Last week, Troy was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against So. Miss 47-42. Troy might have entered gameday a little too confident, resting on the laurels of their win against So. Miss when they last met Sept. of 2016.

Akron's rough patch got a bit rougher after their third loss in a row. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 45-24 punch to the gut against C. Michigan. Akron was down by 30-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Trojans enter the matchup with 393 passing yards per game on average, good for fourth best in the nation. Less enviably, Akron are stumbling into the contest with the second fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 48.30 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Akron.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio

Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Trojans are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Zips.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 17-point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Troy won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.