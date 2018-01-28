WATCH: Alabama coach Nick Saban dances the Cupid Shuffle during recruiting visit
The Crimson Tide coach broke it down while visiting cornerback Eddie Smith
Eddie Smith is a three-star defensive back/wide receiver in the Class of 2018 from Slidell, Louisiana, who has gained interest from several big-time college football programs down the stretch heading into National Signing Day, including defending national champion Alabama.
How did Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban try to impress the 6-foot, 180-pounder? By dancing, of course.
Smith's father posted this video of Saban doing the "Cupid Shuffle" on Facebook.
A few of thoughts on Saban's moves:
- He's clearly done this before. While he might need to be more fluid in the hips, Saban has the steps down from the get-go. While we're not exactly talking about "Dancing With the Stars," he's clearly no stranger to the song or the dance.
- What's up with Saban's hands? Saban is like Ricky Bobby in "Talladega Nights" the first time he's interviewed on TV, he has no idea what to do with his hands. At one point, it even looks like he references the fact that he's completely lost in that department. Respect the self-awareness.
- Anything for a prospect. Steve Spurrier danced with Marcus Lattimore's mom, Jim Harbaugh held a sleepover, and coaches have done countless other things to get that prospect to sign on the dotted line. Saban might not say it publicly, but he's fully aware that he's not only going to be asked to do some strange things at times during recruiting visits, but that it might end up on the Internet for all of us to dissect. Respect the hustle.
