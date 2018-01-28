WATCH: Alabama coach Nick Saban dances the Cupid Shuffle during recruiting visit

Eddie Smith is a three-star defensive back/wide receiver in the Class of 2018 from Slidell, Louisiana, who has gained interest from several big-time college football programs down the stretch heading into National Signing Day, including defending national champion Alabama.

How did Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban try to impress the 6-foot, 180-pounder? By dancing, of course.

Smith's father posted this video of Saban doing the "Cupid Shuffle" on Facebook.

Posted by Eddie Smith on Saturday, January 27, 2018

A few of thoughts on Saban's moves: