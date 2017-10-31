WATCH: Alabama player smoothly serenades Nick Saban with birthday song

Alabama coach Nick Saban turns 66 today. While it's completely appropriate that college football's best coach (and biggest curmudgeon) celebrates his birthday on Halloween, in all seriousness it is a lighter-hearted day around the Crimson Tide facilities.

But even Saban likely wasn't prepared for a special rendition of "Happy Birthday" as sung by defensive back Daniel Wright. The freshman got up in front of everyone and showed off some serious pipes while singing to Saban during team meetings on Tuesday.

Check this out.

The rendition earned a hug and a smile from Saban, which is the equivalent of a bear hug and tears from just about anyone else.

Alabama plays LSU this weekend at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, during which Saban will probably be less warm and fuzzy.