WATCH: Alabama player smoothly serenades Nick Saban with birthday song
Defensive back Daniel Wright did the best rendition for his coach
Alabama coach Nick Saban turns 66 today. While it's completely appropriate that college football's best coach (and biggest curmudgeon) celebrates his birthday on Halloween, in all seriousness it is a lighter-hearted day around the Crimson Tide facilities.
But even Saban likely wasn't prepared for a special rendition of "Happy Birthday" as sung by defensive back Daniel Wright. The freshman got up in front of everyone and showed off some serious pipes while singing to Saban during team meetings on Tuesday.
Check this out.
Happy Birthday Coach Saban. #RollTide#HappyBirthday#HappyHalloween2017#RTR#NickSaban#OutworkYesterday#TheVoicepic.twitter.com/H4aO4AqVcb— Crimson Tide Photos (@CrmsnTidePhotos) October 31, 2017
The rendition earned a hug and a smile from Saban, which is the equivalent of a bear hug and tears from just about anyone else.
Alabama plays LSU this weekend at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, during which Saban will probably be less warm and fuzzy.
-
CFP Rankings prediction: Clemson, ND in
Our projection for the first set college football rankings that will be released Tuesday n...
-
Les Miles joins CBS as guest analyst
The national title-winning coach will be part of SEC on CBS coverage for LSU-Alabama
-
Bottom 25: A Big 12 showdown
Anybody can rank the best 25 teams, only the Bottom 25 ranks the worst
-
College football picks, predictions
Barrett Sallee has gone 99-68 against the spread this season and says Penn State will bounce...
-
Wisconsin has easiest road to playoff
The Badgers playing a Charmin-soft schedule may have something to do with it
-
College football odds, picks for Week 10
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 10 game 10,000 times with surprising resu...
Add a Comment