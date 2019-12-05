WATCH: Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa press conference live stream, start time

The 2019 season hasn't exactly been what Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa envisioned. Tagovailoa saw his junior campaign end prematurely when he suffered a dislocated right hip back on Nov. 16 against Mississippi State. Since then, Tagovailoa has undergone surgery for that injury and his prognosis has been categorized as "excellent."

On Thursday, Tagovailoa is scheduled to hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. ET, but it's currently unknown what exactly the Crimson Tide quarterback will be addressing. Either way, you can watch it in the video player above on CBS Sports HQ.

The most likely scenario is that Tagovailoa is simply holding a year-end press conference despite some expecting he will mention his intentions for next year.

Before suffering the season-ending injury, Tagovailoa was also dealing with an ankle injury that required a tight-rope surgery. It was the second time he's undergone that procedure, though the prior time was on his other ankle.

The ankle injury caused him to miss Alabama's Oct. 26 contest against Arkansas. The Crimson Tide obviously didn't miss a beat as they rode backup quarterback Mac Jones to a 48-7 win over the Razorbacks.

Tagovailoa completed 71.4 percent of his passes for 2,840 yards and 33 touchdowns before the hip injury. In fact, he was lighting up Mississippi State as he completed 14-of-18 passes for 256 yards and a pair of touchdown passes before going down.

However, coach Nick Saban elected to leave Tagovailoa in the game to run a 2-minute drill late in the first half and he suffered that fateful injury.

Prior to the injury, it was expected that Tagovailoa could be one of the top picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. With teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins slated to be at the top of the draft, it was viewed as a very likely possibility that Tagovailoa would land in one of those situations.

However, now Tagovailoa is going to be coming off a major injury and perhaps his stock drops a little bit. Maybe he reevaluates his options and decides to return for his senior season with the Crimson Tide. Several options are on the table for Tagovailoa and we'll all know soon enough what the future holds for him.