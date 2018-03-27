WATCH: Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa throws on the field one week after injuring finger

Alabama fans, you can relax. Star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back.

During the open portion of the Crimson Tide's practice on Tuesday, the rising sophomore signal-caller was seen at practice and participating in throwing drills (via: Chris Renkel of CBS 42).

After breaking his finger in first practice of spring which required a trip to a Birmingham hospital. Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is throwing again #RollTidepic.twitter.com/sdHAAqW6NV — Chris Renkel CBS 42 (@Chris_Renkel) March 27, 2018

Tagovailoa suffered a finger injury in his throwing hand and reportedly underwent surgery following Alabama's first practice of the spring last week.

There isn't much to take from Tagovailoa's passes. They weren't in 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 work, and do not show him doing much of anything other than warming up a bit. But the mere fact that he's back and able to throw so soon after what his dad, Galu Tagovailoa, called a "freak accident," is an encouraging sign.

As a true freshman last season, Tagovailoa was inserted into the game in the second half of the College Football Playoff National Championship in January in place of ineffective sophomore Jalen Hurts. He promptly threw three touchdown passes, led the Crimson Tide out of a 13-0 halftime hole and beat Georgia 26-23 in overtime on a 41-yard, walk-off touchdown to DeVonta Smith.

The quarterback battle in Tuscaloosa between Tagovailoa and Hurts is one of the more intriguing position battles in college football this spring. Alabama opens the 2018 season vs. Louisville in Orlando, Florida, on September 1 in the Camping World Kickoff.