WATCH: Alabama star freshman WR 'working on his Odell Beckham' catches
Jerry Jeudy could be an instant-impact star for the Crimson Tide
Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is one of the most exciting freshmen to keep an eye on this fall. As an early enrollee, Jeudy was named MVP of the Tide's spring game following a five-catch, 134-yard, two-touchdown performance. Calvin Ridley and Robert Foster are expected to keep their spots at the top of the depth chart, but defensive coordinators will lose sleep over the potential damage that Jeudy can do to a secondary this fall.
Jeudy has NFL potential and, like many college receivers, looks up to Odell Beckham, posting this clip of him making a one-handed grab -- "working on my Odell Beckham" -- from a video of practice this week.
