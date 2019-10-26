Watch Alabama vs. Arkansas: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 1 Alabama (home) vs. Arkansas (away)

Current Records: Alabama 7-0; Arkansas 2-5

What to Know

Alabama is 4-0 against Arkansas since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Alabama and Arkansas will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide are cruising in on a seven-game winning streak while Arkansas is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.

A well-balanced attack led Alabama over Tennessee every single quarter on their way to victory. Alabama was the clear victor by a 35-13 margin over Tennessee. Among those leading the charge for the Crimson Tide was RB Najee Harris, who rushed for 105 yards and two TDs on 21 carries.

Meanwhile, if the Razorbacks were expecting to get some payback for the 34-3 defeat against Auburn the last time they met in September of last year, then they were left disappointed. The Razorbacks took a serious blow against Auburn last week, falling 51-10. The Razorbacks haven't found any success against Auburn since Oct. 24 of 2015, this loss making it four in a row.

Alabama is the favorite in this one, with an expected 31.5-point (!) margin of victory. Their home field has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in three of their four home games.

Alabama's victory lifted them to 7-0 while Arkansas' loss dropped them down to 2-5. We'll see if Alabama's success rolls on or if Arkansas is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 31.5-point favorite against the Razorbacks.

Bettors have moved against the Crimson Tide slightly, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 33-point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Alabama have won all of the games they've played against Arkansas in the last five years.