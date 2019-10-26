Watch Alabama vs. Arkansas: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Alabama vs. Arkansas football game
Who's Playing
No. 1 Alabama (home) vs. Arkansas (away)
Current Records: Alabama 7-0; Arkansas 2-5
What to Know
Alabama is 4-0 against Arkansas since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Alabama and Arkansas will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide are cruising in on a seven-game winning streak while Arkansas is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.
A well-balanced attack led Alabama over Tennessee every single quarter on their way to victory. Alabama was the clear victor by a 35-13 margin over Tennessee. Among those leading the charge for the Crimson Tide was RB Najee Harris, who rushed for 105 yards and two TDs on 21 carries.
Meanwhile, if the Razorbacks were expecting to get some payback for the 34-3 defeat against Auburn the last time they met in September of last year, then they were left disappointed. The Razorbacks took a serious blow against Auburn last week, falling 51-10. The Razorbacks haven't found any success against Auburn since Oct. 24 of 2015, this loss making it four in a row.
Alabama is the favorite in this one, with an expected 31.5-point (!) margin of victory. Their home field has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in three of their four home games.
Alabama's victory lifted them to 7-0 while Arkansas' loss dropped them down to 2-5. We'll see if Alabama's success rolls on or if Arkansas is able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Crimson Tide are a big 31.5-point favorite against the Razorbacks.
Bettors have moved against the Crimson Tide slightly, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 33-point favorite.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Alabama have won all of the games they've played against Arkansas in the last five years.
- Oct 06, 2018 - Alabama 65 vs. Arkansas 31
- Oct 14, 2017 - Alabama 41 vs. Arkansas 9
- Oct 08, 2016 - Alabama 49 vs. Arkansas 30
- Oct 10, 2015 - Alabama 27 vs. Arkansas 14
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
USC rallies on road to survive Colorado
It's rarely easy with USC these days, but the Trojans rallied to beat a feisty Colorado underdog
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 9
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 9 of the 2019 college football season
-
USC vs. Colorado pick, live stream
Colorado looks for its first win over USC
-
USC vs. Colorado odds, best expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of USC football.
-
What to watch on the Week 9 slate
Your complete guide to the biggest college football games to keep an eye on in Week 9
-
Notre Dame vs Michigan odds, top picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Wolverines and Fighting Irish.
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game