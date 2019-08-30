Watch Alabama vs. Duke: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Alabama vs. Duke football game
Who's Playing
Alabama (home) vs. Duke (away)
Last Season Records: Alabama 13-1-0; Duke 8-5-0;
What to Know
Duke and Alabama will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET Aug. 31 on a neutral field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Duke was on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, after a 13-1 record last season and an appearance in the CFP Championship, Alabama is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.
A couple last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Duke was 14th in the nation in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 31. Alabama displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked first in the nation in overall touchdowns, closing the year with 85 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
Duke is expected to lose, and badly: the experts have them at a 34-point disadvantage. A win doesn't seem in the cards, but we'll see if they can at least keep Alabama from covering the spread.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $106.66
Odds
The Crimson Tide are a big 33.5 point favorite against the Blue Devils.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 33 point favorite.
Over/Under: 57
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
