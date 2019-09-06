Watch Alabama vs. New Mexico St.: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Alabama vs. New Mexico State football game
Who's Playing
No. 2 Alabama (home) vs. New Mexico St. (away)
Current Records: Alabama 1-0-0; New Mexico St. 0-1-0
Last Season Records: Alabama 13-1-0; New Mexico St. 3-9-0;
What to Know
Alabama will take on New Mexico State at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Alabama has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
Last Saturday, the Crimson Tide turned the game against Duke into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 516 yards to 196. Alabama was fully in charge, breezing past Duke 42-3. QB Tua Tagovailoa did work as he passed for 336 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, New Mexico State had to start their season on the road, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a serious blow against Washington State, falling 7-58.
Alabama's victory lifted them to 1-0 while New Mexico State's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: Alabama was the best in the nation in overall touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 85. Less enviably, the Aggies ranked sixth worst in the nation with respect to rushing yards per game last season, where the squad accrued only 105.3 on average. So...the New Mexico State squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Crimson Tide are a big 55.5 point favorite against the Aggies.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
