Watch Alabama vs. Tennessee: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Alabama vs. Tennessee football game
Who's Playing
No. 1 Alabama (home) vs. Tennessee (away)
Current Records: Alabama 6-0-0; Tennessee 2-4-0
What to Know
Alabama won both of their matches against Tennessee last season (45-7 and 58-21) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. Alabama and Tennessee will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past six matchups -- so hopefully Tennessee likes a good challenge.
A well-balanced attack led Alabama over Texas A&M every single quarter on their way to victory. Alabama strolled past Texas A&M with points to spare last week, taking the contest 47-28. Alabama's success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Tua Tagovailoa, who passed for 293 yards and four TDs on 34 attempts, and RB Najee Harris, who picked up 114 yards on the ground on 20 carries and snatched one receiving TD.
Meanwhile, after having lost a blowout in their game two weeks ago, the Volunteers were happy to find some success last week. They took their matchup against Miss. State 20-10.
Their wins bumped the Crimson Tide to 6-0 and the Volunteers to 2-4. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Crimson Tide come into the game boasting the most passing touchdowns in the league at 28. Less enviably, Tennessee are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only four on the season. So the Tennessee squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
Odds
The Crimson Tide are a big 34.5-point favorite against the Volunteers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 35-point favorite.
Over/Under: 61
Series History
Alabama have won all of the games they've played against Tennessee in the last five years.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Alabama 58 vs. Tennessee 21
- Oct 21, 2017 - Alabama 45 vs. Tennessee 7
- Oct 15, 2016 - Alabama 49 vs. Tennessee 10
- Oct 24, 2015 - Alabama 19 vs. Tennessee 14
-
