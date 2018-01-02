WATCH: Alabama's Da'Ron Payne gets interception, TD catch in four-minute span
Nose guard Da'Ron Payne was the star of the second half in Alabama-Clemson
Alabama nose tackle Da'Ron Payne is going to be the star of what was arguably the Tide's finest defensive performance of the season. Clemson was stuck with bad field position throughout the game, and the Alabama defense kept the Tigers in a vice grip for much of the game as they opened up a two-score lead in the second half.
Things really turned Alabama's way when Kelly Bryant's arm was hit during a pass attempt and the landed in the hands of Payne in the third quarter. The 6-foot-2, 308-pound junior took off down the field and gained 21 yards to set up Alabama's offense in Clemson territory.
Seven plays later, Payne was back on the field as part of the jumbo personnel package and caught a touchdown pass to give Alabama a 17-6 lead.
The big man hit 'em with the toe tap! pic.twitter.com/Q5vTeBlglw— ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 2, 2018
It wasn't just a Piesman Trophy moment for Payne, it was the finest four minutes of football we've seen from a defensive lineman all season.
-
Georgia LB appears to yell at Mayfield
In the aftermath of Georgia's Rose Bowl win, Bellamy seemed to have words for the Heisman...
-
Georgia playing for 1st title since 1980
The best College Football Playoff semifinal yet was just as majestic as its Rose Bowl sett...
-
UGA fans crash StubHub for title game
The game will be in Atlanta, and the crowd is going to look awfully red
-
Twitter reacts to Georgia Rose Bowl win
It was a long game, but easily the most exciting of the postseason to date
-
WATCH: Georgia's big game-winning plays
Sony Michel's 27-yard touchdown run has Georgia in the College Football Playoff National C...
-
LISTEN: UGA radio call for game-winner
Sony Michel's 27-yard touchdown in double overtime put Georgia in the national championshi...
Add a Comment