WATCH: Alabama's Da'Ron Payne gets interception, TD catch in four-minute span

Alabama nose tackle Da'Ron Payne is going to be the star of what was arguably the Tide's finest defensive performance of the season. Clemson was stuck with bad field position throughout the game, and the Alabama defense kept the Tigers in a vice grip for much of the game as they opened up a two-score lead in the second half.

Things really turned Alabama's way when Kelly Bryant's arm was hit during a pass attempt and the landed in the hands of Payne in the third quarter. The 6-foot-2, 308-pound junior took off down the field and gained 21 yards to set up Alabama's offense in Clemson territory.

Seven plays later, Payne was back on the field as part of the jumbo personnel package and caught a touchdown pass to give Alabama a 17-6 lead.

The big man hit 'em with the toe tap! pic.twitter.com/Q5vTeBlglw — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 2, 2018

It wasn't just a Piesman Trophy moment for Payne, it was the finest four minutes of football we've seen from a defensive lineman all season.