WATCH: Alabama's Najee Harris shows off incredible moves on his way to touchdown vs. South Carolina
Harris went the distance in one of the most complete runs after the catch you'll see this weekend
Alabama running back Najee Harris hit four ridiculous moves en route to an impressive touchdown run against South Carolina on Saturday, juking and strutting his way for six points. First it was a stiff arm, then it was a hurdle, and finally, before crossing pay dirt, he shed a would-be tackler to cap one of the more complete runs you'll see in football this weekend.
Harris' fourth move was perhaps his best: he threw both hands into the air in homage of soccer star Megan Rapinoe's post-goal celebration, as if to hypothetically ask the crowd if they were entertained. The roar he got in return from the Crimson Tide faithful who made the trip to Columbia tells all you need to know about the answer:
Harris has been tremendous this season for the Crimson Tide in a limited sample size, and this game with South Carolina has been no different. In just one half of play, he's already amassed two scores and surpassed 100 all-purpose yards as Alabama has again raced out to a huge first half lead.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Alabama vs. South Carolina live updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 2 Alabama faces South Carolina in the SEC on CBS...
-
Week 3: Live football updates all day
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 3 of the 2019 season
-
Clemson vs. Syracuse odds, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Syracuse vs. Clemson game 10,000...
-
Liberty's Hugh Freeze gets sideline seat
Freeze has his own custom-made, elevated seat for Saturday's tilt
-
The Citadel topples Georgia Tech in OT
The Bulldogs were 27-point underdogs in Atlanta
-
Alabama vs. S. Car. pick, live stream
The Crimson Tide and Gamecocks kick off the 2019 SEC on CBS slate on Saturday afternoon