WATCH: Alabama's Najee Harris shows off incredible moves on his way to touchdown vs. South Carolina

Alabama running back Najee Harris hit four ridiculous moves en route to an impressive touchdown run against South Carolina on Saturday, juking and strutting his way for six points. First it was a stiff arm, then it was a hurdle, and finally, before crossing pay dirt, he shed a would-be tackler to cap one of the more complete runs you'll see in football this weekend.

Harris' fourth move was perhaps his best: he threw both hands into the air in homage of soccer star Megan Rapinoe's post-goal celebration, as if to hypothetically ask the crowd if they were entertained. The roar he got in return from the Crimson Tide faithful who made the trip to Columbia tells all you need to know about the answer:

NAJEE HARRIS, YOU CAN'T BE SERIOUS!



• Run someone over

• Hurdle someone

• Drag someone into the end zone pic.twitter.com/pFnPok0HU3 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 14, 2019

Harris has been tremendous this season for the Crimson Tide in a limited sample size, and this game with South Carolina has been no different. In just one half of play, he's already amassed two scores and surpassed 100 all-purpose yards as Alabama has again raced out to a huge first half lead.