This past December, the SEC lost a coaching legend when Mike Leach died at the age of 61. The former Mississippi State head coach revolutionized football with his Air Raid offense, and his eccentric personality was a breath of fresh air.

Many current SEC head coaches were either directly or indirectly impacted by Leach in his 30-plus years on the sidelines. Prior to the 2023 season, those coaches sat down with CBS Sports to talk about Leach's influence on them and the game of college football at large.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban credited Leach for his creativity, especially on the offensive side of the football.

"He saw things outside the box, and he impacted the game outside the box with the way he implemented his offense and the contribution he made to offensive football," Saban said.

He always did things his way and he always thought outside of the box.



SEC coaches and players remember the life and legacy of coach Mike Leach. 🖤 @HailStateFB pic.twitter.com/SEtWVxhXEu — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 14, 2023

Tennessee's Josh Heupel played quarterback under Leach in 1999, when the latter was Oklahoma's offensive coordinator. Heupel said he will always be grateful that Leach decided to take a chance on him.

"He took a chance on a kid and believed in him," Heupel said. "Man, my journey would be so different if it wasn't for you."

Other SEC coaches like Georgia's Kirby Smart, Florida's Billy Napier, Kentucky's Mark Stoops and current Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett all spoke about what Leach did for them on and off the field. In addition to the coaches, a couple of Bulldogs also discussed some of their favorite things about Leach.

This weekend, Mississippi State will play its first SEC game since Leach's death when No. 14 LSU visits Starkville. That game kicks off at noon ET on Saturday.