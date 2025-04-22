Former Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck is back in the saddle -- for part of a practice, at least. The current Cardinal general manager, who has taken a very hands-on approach with the program since he was hired in December, was caught on video taking reps at quarterback during Stanford's latest spring practice session.

Though he didn't air the ball out on film, he did look like a natural handing it off to a couple of Stanford's running backs.

Who knows -- maybe amid all the chaos that is modern college football, Stanford could conjure up an extra year of eligibility for Luck. He threw for 9,430 yards and 82 touchdowns as a three-year starter at Stanford from 2009-11.

He was selected with the first overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft and spent his entire seven-year career with the Indianapolis Colts before medically retiring ahead of the 2019 season. In that span, he earned four Pro Bowl selections and was the 2018 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Andrew Luck sees temporary Frank Reich reunion helping Stanford evolve: 'Perfect scenario for both of us' Will Backus

Luck spent one year with the Colts starting under coach Frank Reich, whom Luck recently hired to serve as Stanford's interim head coach during the 2025 season. Reich's appointment came after Luck fired former Stanford coach Troy Taylor as the result of an investigation that found Taylor bullied female staff members and threatened to have a compliance officer replaced for identifying minor NCAA violations committed during Taylor's tenure.

Luck will lead Stanford's search for a full-time coach following the 2025 campaign.