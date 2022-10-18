Who's Playing

Georgia State @ Appalachian State

Current Records: Georgia State 2-4; Appalachian State 3-3

What to Know

The Appalachian State Mountaineers are 7-0 against the Georgia State Panthers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Appalachian State and Georgia State will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The Panthers will be strutting in after a win while the Mountaineers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Appalachian State came up short against the Texas State Bobcats last week, falling 36-24. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Appalachian State to swallow was that they had been favored by 19.5 points coming into the matchup. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of QB Chase Brice, who passed for three TDs and 395 yards on 53 attempts.

Meanwhile, Georgia State beat the Georgia Southern Eagles 41-33 last week. The Panthers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Jamyest Williams, who rushed for one TD and 129 yards on 16 carries, and RB Tucker Gregg, who rushed for two TDs and 111 yards on 22 carries.

Georgia State's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected four interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

The Mountaineers are now 3-3 while Georgia State sits at 2-4. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Appalachian State comes into the game boasting the eighth most passing touchdowns in the nation at 19. Georgia State has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 13th in the nation when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 234.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina

Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Appalachian State have won all of the games they've played against Georgia State in the last eight years.